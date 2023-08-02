DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Position Raised by American Financial Group Inc.

American Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 5,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on DTM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.83.

DT Midstream Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:DTM traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.40. 239,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,241. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.10 and a 1-year high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. DT Midstream had a net margin of 40.00% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 72.44%.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 5,000 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.35 per share, with a total value of $236,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,888 shares in the company, valued at $468,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Slater bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.57 per share, with a total value of $69,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,523.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,005. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.