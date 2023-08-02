Dyadic International (DYAI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Dyadic International to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.98 million during the quarter. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 68.23% and a negative net margin of 251.43%. On average, analysts expect Dyadic International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ DYAI opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $3.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dyadic International stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.05% of Dyadic International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 15.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. It utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus-like particles, protein antigens, ferritin nanoparticles, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

