dYdX (DYDX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $56.32 Million

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. During the last seven days, dYdX has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $308.57 million and $56.32 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dYdX token can now be purchased for approximately $1.97 or 0.00006776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX was first traded on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 156,256,174 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. The official message board for dYdX is forums.dydx.community.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

