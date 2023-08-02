Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $343-346 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $338.51 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $1.03-$1.06 EPS.

DT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Dynatrace from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. William Blair initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.05.

Dynatrace stock opened at $50.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 149.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $55.87.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 92,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dynatrace news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Alicia Allen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,093,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 2,277.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,934,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,315,000 after buying an additional 6,642,452 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 55.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,202,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after buying an additional 2,218,679 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth $82,232,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the first quarter worth $84,600,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Dynatrace by 41.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,306,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,757,000 after acquiring an additional 974,376 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

