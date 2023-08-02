Dynatrace’s (DT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.