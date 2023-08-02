Dynatrace’s (DT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DTFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $53.05.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

DT stock opened at $55.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.14, a P/E/G ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DTGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.51 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In related news, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 30,755 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $1,591,571.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,014,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,523,714.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 17,856,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $925,854,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,668,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,004,984.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,207,407 shares of company stock valued at $943,913,963 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

