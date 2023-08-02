DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Short Interest Update

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 708,100 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the June 30th total of 749,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 312,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DZS Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DZSI opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.20. DZS has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $16.77.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.68 million. DZS had a negative net margin of 13.23% and a negative return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DZS will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of DZS from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of DZS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of DZS in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of DZS from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DZSI. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 309.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 72,400 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 54.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of DZS by 18.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DZS in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 46.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

