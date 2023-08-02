e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $127.00. The stock traded as high as $137.48 and last traded at $135.61, with a volume of 830683 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.50.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ELF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $25,387,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 36,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.15, for a total transaction of $3,940,226.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,143 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 209,643 shares of company stock worth $21,680,196 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 74.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,839,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 34.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 76.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 13.9% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.62.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $187.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

