e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.19-2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $792-802 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.96 million. e.l.f. Beauty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.19-$2.22 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ELF traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,920,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,633. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.95, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $120.61.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $187.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.63 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

ELF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $87.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $94.42.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $3,515,797.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,387,705.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,803,321.18. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,269,433.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 209,643 shares of company stock worth $21,680,196. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELF. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

