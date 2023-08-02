EAC (EAC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $320,816.37

EAC (EAC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 2nd. EAC has a market capitalization of $320,816.37 and $15.84 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 0% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.61 or 0.00300932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013657 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00106944 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

