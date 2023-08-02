Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.14 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 30.93%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of EGLE stock opened at $45.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15. The stock has a market cap of $625.95 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $39.16 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.26%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,020,163.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Corp Danaos acquired 136,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.89 per share, with a total value of $6,542,827.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,552,865 shares in the company, valued at $74,366,704.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 6,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $325,735.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,020,163.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth approximately $3,496,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter worth about $363,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 261,922 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 542,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $36,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGLE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

