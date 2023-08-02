EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC decreased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,362 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $35,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 255 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.32.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE V traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $237.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,903. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $245.37. The stock has a market cap of $445.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,450 shares of company stock worth $11,872,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

