Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Short Interest Update

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 244,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eargo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eargo by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41,150 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter valued at about $134,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eargo Trading Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ EAR opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Eargo has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $68.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00.

About Eargo

Eargo ( NASDAQ:EAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.90) by $1.00. The company had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 million. Eargo had a negative net margin of 372.98% and a negative return on equity of 350.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eargo will post -3.96 EPS for the current year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, engages in enhancing the quality of life of people with hearing loss in the United States. It markets and sells hearing aids. The company sells its products direct-to-consumer and through omni-channel. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014.

