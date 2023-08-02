East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) & Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) Financial Analysis

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) and Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares East West Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio East West Bancorp $2.57 billion 3.33 $1.13 billion $8.92 6.78 Origin Bancorp $347.14 million 2.91 $87.71 million $3.21 10.23

East West Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Origin Bancorp. East West Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Origin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets East West Bancorp 37.14% 20.86% 1.94% Origin Bancorp 20.47% 10.45% 0.97%

Dividends

This table compares East West Bancorp and Origin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

East West Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. East West Bancorp pays out 21.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. East West Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Origin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

East West Bancorp has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Origin Bancorp has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.8% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of East West Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Origin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for East West Bancorp and Origin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score East West Bancorp 0 3 3 0 2.50 Origin Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

East West Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $68.86, indicating a potential upside of 13.87%. Origin Bancorp has a consensus price target of $39.33, indicating a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than East West Bancorp.

Summary

East West Bancorp beats Origin Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits. The company's loan products include mortgage and home equity, commercial and residential real estate, working capital lines of credit, construction, trade finance, letters of credit, commercial business, affordable housing loans, asset-based lending, asset-backed finance, project finance, and equipment financing, as well as financing services to clients needing a financial bridge to facilitate their business transactions between the United States and Asia. It also provides various wealth management, treasury management, foreign exchange, and interest rate and commodity risk hedging services; and mobile and online banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

About Origin Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

