Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the June 30th total of 2,840,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 907,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EBC. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its position in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% in the first quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastern Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of EBC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.19. 583,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,092. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eastern Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $21.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -45.77 and a beta of 0.75.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eastern Bankshares from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

