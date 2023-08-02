Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Boosted by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 140.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total value of $394,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,142.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.69.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $221.24. 2,050,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $129.85 and a 52 week high of $225.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.67%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

