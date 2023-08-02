Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.65-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Eaton also updated its Q3 guidance to $2.27 to $2.37 EPS.

Eaton Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETN stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $218.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,603,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,238. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.81 and its 200-day moving average is $177.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.50. Eaton has a 52-week low of $129.85 and a 52-week high of $225.76.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $203.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.11, for a total transaction of $394,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,142.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2,880.0% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Eaton by 6.4% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

