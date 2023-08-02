Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:CEV)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0342 per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:CEV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,511. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $156,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 68,018 shares during the last quarter. 26.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

