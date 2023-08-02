eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 50.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $245,685.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,345.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.56 on Wednesday. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. eBay’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. TheStreet downgraded shares of eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.43.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

