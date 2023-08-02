Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 18.05%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Ecolab updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.45-$1.55 EPS.

Ecolab Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ECL stock traded up $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $188.19. 376,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,640. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.37. The stock has a market cap of $53.58 billion, a PE ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.48%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total transaction of $3,943,692.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 21,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.67, for a total value of $3,943,692.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,338.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,444,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,865,590. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 25,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $174.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ECL

About Ecolab

(Get Free Report)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.