Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) PT Raised to $187.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 0.65% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $167.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Ecolab from $163.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

ECL traded up $3.05 on Wednesday, hitting $188.22. 222,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $180.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $191.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, CEO Christophe Beck sold 34,450 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.48, for a total transaction of $5,976,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,201,899.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $192,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,700,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,050 shares of company stock worth $11,865,590. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Ecolab by 2,145,367.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 184,660,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,474,245,000 after purchasing an additional 184,651,767 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,510,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $802,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $276,712,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 65,845.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,835,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,475,000. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

