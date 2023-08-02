Ecovyst (ECVT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Ecovyst to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Ecovyst has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.54 million. Ecovyst had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. On average, analysts expect Ecovyst to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ecovyst Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECVT opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89. Ecovyst has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecovyst

In other news, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 14,000,000 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $152,320,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,731,385 shares in the company, valued at $116,757,468.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 22,847 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ecovyst by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Ecovyst by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 84,711 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 175,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 9,939 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

About Ecovyst

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Catalyst Technologies. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

See Also

