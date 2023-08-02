Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.1 %

EPC stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.