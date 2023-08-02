Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,240,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 2,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 0.1 %
EPC stock opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.96. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.01.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPC. StockNews.com cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares in the company, valued at $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,688 shares in the company, valued at $601,587.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
