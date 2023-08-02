Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Position Trimmed by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. decreased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Edison International comprises 3.5% of Carson Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Edison International by 480.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,697,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887,557 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,895,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after buying an additional 1,541,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Edison International by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,362,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $341,192,000 after buying an additional 1,345,379 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Edison International by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,417,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,633,000 after buying an additional 1,252,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.55.

NYSE:EIX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.37. 691,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $54.45 and a fifty-two week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.738 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 118.95%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

