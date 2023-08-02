EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $22.52

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $21.34. EHang shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 199,470 shares.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.79.
EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 568.23% and a negative return on equity of 201.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter.
EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.
