EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Shares Gap Down to $22.52

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $21.34. EHang shares last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 199,470 shares.

EHang Stock Down 6.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang (NASDAQ:EH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 568.23% and a negative return on equity of 201.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of EHang

About EHang

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EH. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in EHang during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in EHang during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in EHang during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, West Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.