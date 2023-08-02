Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

Elbit Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $214.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.05. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $162.01 and a twelve month high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Elbit Systems in the first quarter worth $6,998,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,205,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $360,000,000 after purchasing an additional 113,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. 18.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Further Reading

