Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price target on the game software company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.04.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $9.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,095,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,901. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $140.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,403.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $364,143.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,657,738.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,403.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,323 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after purchasing an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,555,333,000 after acquiring an additional 272,146 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,212,000 after acquiring an additional 52,736 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

