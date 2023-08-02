Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Price Target Raised to $146.00

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $146.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on EA. Barclays upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $139.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

EA stock opened at $136.12 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($1.35). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total transaction of $126,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.70, for a total value of $126,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,403.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.66, for a total value of $1,256,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,323 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100,845.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 349,922,048 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $45,384,890,000 after acquiring an additional 349,575,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,912,701 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,555,333,000 after purchasing an additional 272,146 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,594 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,808,956 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $698,212,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

