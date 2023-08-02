Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) is Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 32.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 209,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,367 shares during the period. Elevance Health makes up approximately 5.6% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $96,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $568.93.

Elevance Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded up $5.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $473.63. 527,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,760. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $452.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $465.27. The firm has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.