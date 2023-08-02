Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Receives $465.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $467.45.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $551.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $408.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $453.09 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $391.54. The company has a market capitalization of $430.10 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,254 shares of company stock valued at $258,314,906 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Towerpoint Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Sage Partners LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.2% in the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.