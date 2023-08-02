ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.46 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. ELIS has a total market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $430.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0373 or 0.00000128 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ELIS

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03681066 USD and is down -6.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $357.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

