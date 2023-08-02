Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Toro were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Toro by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Toro by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,558,000 after buying an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. CL King began coverage on Toro in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Toro in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Toro in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other Toro news, VP Daryn A. Walters bought 1,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $161,116.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,858.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Toro stock opened at $103.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $80.44 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $105.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

