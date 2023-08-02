Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $978,777,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at about $793,975,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $266,837,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 8.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,153,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,939,000 after buying an additional 93,566 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,112,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,345,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on RRX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.40.

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of RRX opened at $165.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.24 and a 200-day moving average of $143.22. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $111.84 and a 52 week high of $166.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Regal Rexnord

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.