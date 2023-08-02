Ellevest Inc. Buys 280 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 60.6% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.01 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.14.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

