Ellevest Inc. Has $366,000 Position in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Valaris in the fourth quarter valued at $2,412,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,113,000. Hosking Partners LLP grew its holdings in Valaris by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,007,000 after purchasing an additional 85,632 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Valaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,621,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VAL shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valaris in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Valaris Stock Performance

Valaris stock opened at $75.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 1.27. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $45.81 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.79.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.10 million for the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, South America, the North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

