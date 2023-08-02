Ellevest Inc. Increases Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 228.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,619,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $148.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.06. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $190.17.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.38%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MAA shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $159.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $176.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.28.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

