Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 206.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in CME Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CME Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 8,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CME. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.70.

Shares of CME stock opened at $199.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $184.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $209.24. The company has a market cap of $71.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.43.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.88% and a return on equity of 11.30%. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total transaction of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

