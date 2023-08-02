Ellevest Inc. Lowers Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after buying an additional 3,738,346 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of American International Group by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,456,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,074,000 after buying an additional 1,459,000 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,646,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $420,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,612,000 after acquiring an additional 999,354 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AIG. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

American International Group Price Performance

In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,629.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $26,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,405.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 85,732,218 shares of company stock valued at $1,394,947,575 in the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.09. The firm has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 8.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.80%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

