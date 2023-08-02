Ellevest Inc. Purchases 1,008 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.66. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $117.85.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 65.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $127.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,188,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,771,083. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 85,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.89, for a total transaction of $9,220,387.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,182,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,978 shares of company stock worth $10,606,289 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

See Also

