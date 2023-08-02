Ellevest Inc. Purchases 337 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of SNA stock opened at $275.00 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $200.75 and a twelve month high of $297.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 22,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.48, for a total transaction of $5,575,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 687,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,412,967.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,244 shares of company stock worth $15,473,850 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, July 24th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Snap-on from $298.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Snap-on from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.83.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

