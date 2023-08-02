Ellevest Inc. Sells 2,004 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ellevest Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 68.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday. Argus reduced their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

Home Depot Price Performance

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $332.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $333.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

