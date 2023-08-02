Ellevest Inc. Sells 524 Shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Prudential were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Prudential by 14.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 807,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,881,000 after purchasing an additional 102,809 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Prudential by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 45.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,520,000 after purchasing an additional 751,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Prudential by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 206,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after buying an additional 61,500 shares during the period. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential Price Performance

Shares of PUK opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. Prudential plc has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $34.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prudential Company Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on PUK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,460 ($18.74) to GBX 1,550 ($19.90) in a report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,542 ($19.80) to GBX 1,510 ($19.39) in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,590 ($20.41) to GBX 1,440 ($18.49) in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,545.00.

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as non- participating savings products, such as protection and investment-linked products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses; property and casualty; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.