Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Elme Communities Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ELME traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.62. 66,626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,442. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.97. Elme Communities has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.21.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELME. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elme Communities during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Elme Communities in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Elme Communities Company Profile

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

