Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

Shares of ELME traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.65. 81,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,551. Elme Communities has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $21.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.09 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Institutional Trading of Elme Communities

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,764,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,355,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,637,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $21,571,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Elme Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

