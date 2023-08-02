Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY cut its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after buying an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,136,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,089 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 216.3% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,579,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,928 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMR stock traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,196,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,276,658. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.94. The stock has a market cap of $54.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $99.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

