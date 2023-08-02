EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 148.69% from the company’s previous close.
EMX Royalty Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of EMX opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.68.
EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 95.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.
