EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Price Target Raised to $4.75 at HC Wainwright

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.75 to $4.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 148.69% from the company’s previous close.

EMX Royalty Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of EMX opened at $1.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. EMX Royalty has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $211.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 0.68.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 95.02% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $823,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth $454,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EMX Royalty by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 96,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMX Royalty by 441.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 68,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMX Royalty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, and Latin America.

