Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Announces $0.89 Quarterly Dividend

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.8875 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

TSE ENB opened at C$48.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.08. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$47.63 and a 12 month high of C$57.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$49.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.42.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.02. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of C$12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13.83 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.9510448 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.36.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

