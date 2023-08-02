Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 52-Week High After Strong Earnings

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $71.00 and last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 199398 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.96.

The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.21. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EHC

Institutional Trading of Encompass Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 358.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 142.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49.

About Encompass Health

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.