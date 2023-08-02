Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 126.17% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Energy Vault alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Energy Vault

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of NRGV stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $3.10. The stock had a trading volume of 782,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,989. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $439.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.22. Energy Vault has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $6.72.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 78.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Energy Vault will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,099,011 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,101.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $109,650. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Vault

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the third quarter worth about $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

(Get Free Report)

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; gravity energy storage systems, including EVx solution; green hydrogen energy storage systems; hybrid energy storage systems; and energy management software platform that orchestrates the management of one or more diverse storage mediums.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Vault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Vault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.