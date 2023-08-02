Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 455,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 188,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,047. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.36. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.97.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
