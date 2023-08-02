Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 455,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 273,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 188,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,047. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.36. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.97.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,477,000 after purchasing an additional 30,763 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,133,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 34,321 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 407,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 49,250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4,059.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 122,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 119,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,000. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.