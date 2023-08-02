EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) Insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer Sells 3,500 Shares

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total value of $66,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $147,315.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jonathan Cole Seltzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 3rd, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $65,415.00.

On Thursday, June 15th, Jonathan Cole Seltzer sold 3,500 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $64,225.00.

EngageSmart Price Performance

Shares of EngageSmart stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.35. The stock had a trading volume of 704,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,952. EngageSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.16 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EngageSmart

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $88.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in EngageSmart by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in EngageSmart by 0.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in EngageSmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in EngageSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in EngageSmart by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ESMT shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EngageSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on EngageSmart in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on EngageSmart from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.88.

EngageSmart Company Profile

EngageSmart, Inc provides vertically-tailored customer engagement and integrated payments solutions. The company operates through Enterprise Solutions and SMB Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers SaaS solutions to customer-client engagement through electronic billing and digital payments.

See Also

